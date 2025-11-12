123,240 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,018,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $318.69 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $472.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

