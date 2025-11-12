Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Purchased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 130.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,331 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Illumina worth $53,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Illumina by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $153.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

