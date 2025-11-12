Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,352 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $370,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total transaction of $67,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $572.17 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

