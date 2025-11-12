Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $8.55

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Western Union has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,431.25. This trade represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 779,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Western Union by 49.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.