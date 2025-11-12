KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,381 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.57% of Gen Digital worth $102,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gen Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

