TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $412.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $433.91 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $461.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 3,433.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.