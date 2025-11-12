Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Receives $42.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.3462.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,737,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,863,000 after acquiring an additional 959,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,222 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alcoa by 178.8% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,814,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,898,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $97,933,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

