Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.4% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

