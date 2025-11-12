KBC Group NV Sells 5,474 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $205,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $572.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.01 and its 200-day moving average is $502.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. The trade was a 81.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

