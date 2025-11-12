KBC Group NV Sells 245,691 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,691 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $115,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.