KBC Group NV Acquires 89,951 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 944,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $151,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 378,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,790,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,046,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,859 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $170.13. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

