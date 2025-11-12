Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 18,028 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 5.0% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $692,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

JEPI stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

