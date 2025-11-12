Avalon Capital Management Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Avalon Capital Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 33,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 239.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $291.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $292.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

