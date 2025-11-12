First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3%
FCEF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.