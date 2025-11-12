First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

FCEF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

