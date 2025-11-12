King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.16 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

