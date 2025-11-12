Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.40 on December 17th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

