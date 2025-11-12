Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stake Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,936 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

