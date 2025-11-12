Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.53 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $231.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.20.

Shares of UHS opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

