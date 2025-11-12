Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.6%
OXLCP stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $24.97.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
