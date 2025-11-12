King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $773.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $750.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

