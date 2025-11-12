Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 12th

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.41. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,068,000 after acquiring an additional 339,089 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,875,000 after purchasing an additional 271,410 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 830,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,607,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 57.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,640,000 after buying an additional 222,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.