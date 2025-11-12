Intapp, Inc. $INTA Stake Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,179 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Intapp worth $26,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 50.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Intapp by 121.0% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $260,099.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 882,402 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,828.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $837,974.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,411,398.50. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798 in the last ninety days. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -116.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.