TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 338,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,689,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of JBT Marel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBTM stock opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBTM shares. William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

