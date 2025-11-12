Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,816 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Clearwater Analytics worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $21,679,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,066.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $219,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,187.64. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,980. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

