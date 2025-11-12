ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

AVBP stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 1,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 185,929 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

