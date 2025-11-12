Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 248,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

See Also

