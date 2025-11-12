TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $24.34 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,671 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,485,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,510,000 after buying an additional 413,173 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 778,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.8%

NSA stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 373.77%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.