TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,657 shares during the period. Insmed makes up 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Insmed worth $87,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,035,841.60. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,190,318.25. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 179,787 shares of company stock valued at $26,428,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insmed Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ INSM opened at $193.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.46. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

