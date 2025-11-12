Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equifax worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equifax by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total value of $4,942,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. This trade represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

