TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,915 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Saia worth $33,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,705,000 after purchasing an additional 315,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saia by 11.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,452,000 after buying an additional 288,746 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 480,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,900,000 after buying an additional 179,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $37,228,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $280.93 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $587.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.66 and its 200-day moving average is $288.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

