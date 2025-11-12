Nwam LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 814.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after buying an additional 5,699,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,444,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,963 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,653,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

