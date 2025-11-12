KBC Group NV Purchases 49,937 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $294,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $426.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day moving average is $463.07. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.