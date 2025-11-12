VeraBank N.A. Buys New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 40,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $514.94 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $595.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

