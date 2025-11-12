Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,011 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

