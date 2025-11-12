Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.44 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $42,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $946.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,013.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.44.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,061.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.