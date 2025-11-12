STBL (STBL) Trading 64.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STBL (STBL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One STBL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STBL has a total market cap of $51.27 million and $27.98 million worth of STBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STBL has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STBL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

STBL Token Profile

STBL was first traded on September 12th, 2025. STBL’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. STBL’s official Twitter account is @stbl_official. The official website for STBL is www.stbl.com.

Buying and Selling STBL

According to CryptoCompare, “STBL (STBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STBL has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of STBL is 0.08723928 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $18,974,773.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.stbl.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.