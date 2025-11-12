Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 49,520 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $44,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

Shares of TEL opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

