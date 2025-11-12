Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $1.28. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 329,741 shares traded.
CREG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Powerr to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Powerr presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 1.00% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
