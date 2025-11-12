Morphware (XMW) Price Hits $0.0174

Morphware (XMW) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Morphware has a market cap of $12.50 million and $89.17 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morphware token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Morphware has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morphware alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morphware Token Profile

Morphware launched on September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai. Morphware’s official website is www.morphware.com.

Buying and Selling Morphware

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.01711012 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89,418.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morphware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morphware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morphware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morphware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.