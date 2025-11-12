Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.52. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.4750, with a volume of 396,672 shares.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
