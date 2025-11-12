Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.52. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.4750, with a volume of 396,672 shares.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 242.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.