ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.22 and traded as high as GBX 81. ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 78.11, with a volume of 3,215,705 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 60 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £477.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) earnings per share for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. Analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

