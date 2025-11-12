Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.30 and traded as high as C$17.84. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$17.57, with a volume of 774,826 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

