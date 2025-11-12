Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.45 and traded as low as GBX 74.40. Trifast shares last traded at GBX 77.80, with a volume of 84,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 target price on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.82 million, a P/E ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.45.

In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category ‘C’ components principally for major global assembly industries.

