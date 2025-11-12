Saros One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.34 Million (SAROS)

Saros (SAROS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Saros has a total market capitalization of $65.58 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saros has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saros alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saros Token Profile

Saros launched on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,997,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,244,928,958 tokens. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,997,180 with 1,244,928,958 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.05260346 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,507,867.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.