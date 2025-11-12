City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.83 and traded as high as GBX 384. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 367, with a volume of 63,630 shares.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 370.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at City of London Investment Group

In other news, insider Peter E. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £18,400. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

