Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.6115. Solitario Resources shares last traded at $0.6240, with a volume of 38,937 shares trading hands.

XPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solitario Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.69% of Solitario Resources worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

