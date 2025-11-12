Zircuit Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Zircuit has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and $8.92 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zircuit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zircuit has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit was first traded on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,194,923,458 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.01371288 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $10,017,712.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zircuit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

