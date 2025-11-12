Nexusmind (NMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $157.93

Nexusmind (NMD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Nexusmind has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexusmind token can currently be purchased for about $6.70 or 0.00006385 BTC on major exchanges. Nexusmind has a total market capitalization of $68.68 million and approximately $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind launched on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. The official message board for Nexusmind is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index.

Buying and Selling Nexusmind

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 6.57626873 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexusmind using one of the exchanges listed above.

