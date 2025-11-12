NEXPACE Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. NEXPACE has a market cap of $99.91 million and approximately $57.92 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXPACE has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXPACE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE launched on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,621,938 tokens. NEXPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 220,621,938 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.42129796 USD and is up 8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $52,851,528.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.