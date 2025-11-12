Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.92 and traded as low as $25.75. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 12,126 shares traded.

LARK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, December 1st. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, November 30th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

